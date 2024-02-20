Western Railway To Run Weekly Special Train Between Udhna And Jaynagar

Photo: Representative Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run a Weekly Special train on Special Fare between Udhna and Jaynagar stations. According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special train is as under: Train No. 09039/09040 Udhna – Jaynagar Weekly Special Train.

Train No. 09039 Udhna – Jaynagar Special will leave Udhna every Wednesday at 8:35 PM and will reach Jaynagar at 6:30 AM on Friday. This train will run from 21st February to 13th March, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09040 Jaynagar – Udhna Special will depart from Jaynagar every Friday at 11:30 AM and will arrive Udhna at 10:00 PM the next day. This train will run from 23rd February to 15th March, 2024.

List Of Stations Where Train Shall Halt:

Enroute, this train will halt at Chalthan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Itarsi Jn., Jabalpur, Katni Jn., Satna, Manikpur Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara Jn., Patna Jn., Barauni Jn., Samastipur Jn., Darbhanga Jn. And Madhubani stations in both directions. This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09039 will open from 21st February, 2024 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.