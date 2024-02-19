Mumbai-Pune Shivneri Bus Service Via Atal Setu Begins From Today, Know How To Book Tickets

Atal Setu |

Mumbai, February 20: The Atal Setu will now serve as a vital link for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, connecting Pune and its surrounding areas with the bustling locales of Mantralaya and Dadar. The MSRTC is set to inaugurate services on the iconic Atal Setu starting from today (February 20).

According to MSRTC, the bus services will run from Pune Station to Mantralaya (Shivneri Volvo) and from Swargate to Dadar (E-Shivneri). These routes across the Atal Setu promise to reduce travel time by an impressive 25%. “The picturesque Atal Setu, already an iconic marvel, now becomes a vital link for MSRTC buses,” said an official.

How To Book Tickets?

“Passengers can easily book tickets for these buses online through the official websites www.msrtc.gov.in and www.npublic.msrtcors.com, as well as through the dedicated mobile app,” he said

Presently, the Mumbai-Pune route witnesses the daily operation of 210 Shivneri buses, covering the distance between the two cities in four hours. With four services now running via Atal Setu, MSRTC aims to streamline travel for direct passengers, skipping 14 stops between Dadar and Kalamboli.

This change not only saves time for commuters but also contributes to increased operational efficiency for Shivneri bus services. According to MSRTC, initiation of bus services on Atal Setu is expected to contribute to the overall enhancement of transportation infrastructure in Maharashtra.