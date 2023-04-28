Western Railway to run superfast summer special train between Vadodara and Haridwar | File

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Summer Special train on Special fare between Vadodara and Haridwar.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the train are as under:

Train No. 09129/09130 Vadodara - Haridwar Superfast Special [16 trips]

Train No. 09129 Vadodara - Haridwar Superfast Special will depart from Vadodara every Saturday at 19.00 hrs. & will reach Haridwar at 14.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 06th May to 24th June 2023.

Similarly, Train No. 09130 Haridwar - Vadodara Superfast Special will depart from Haridwar every Sunday at 17.20 hrs. & will arrive Vadodara at 11.25 hrs. the next day.

This train will run from 07th May to 25th June 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Mathura, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Tapri and Roorkee Station in both directions.

This train comprises AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09129 will open from 28th April 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as special train on special fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.