Western Railway To Run 3 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains To Various Destinations To Meet Travel Demand

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 03 more pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare.

Train No. 09043/09044 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Special Train [02 Trips]

Train No.09043 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Friday, 26th April, 2024 at 23.00 hrs & will reach Barauni at 23.30 hrs. on Sunday, 28th April, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09044 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barauni on Monday, 29th April, 2024 at 10.20 hrs. & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 07.05 hrs, on Wednesday, 01st May, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna (Arrival 02.20 hrs/Departure 02.25 hrs), Surat (Arrival 02.40 hrs/Departure 02.45 hrs), Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City,Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur station in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09015/09016 Udhna – Bhagalpur- Paldhi Special Train [02 Trips]

Train No. 09015 Udhna - Bhagalpur Special will depart from Udhna on Friday, 26th April, 2024 at 23.15 hrs & will reach Bhagalpur at 16.30 hrs. on Sunday, 28th April, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09016 Bhagalpur - Paldhi Special will depart from Bhagalpur on Sunday, 28th April, 2024 at 20.00 hrs. & will reach Paldhi at 11.50 hrs, on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur and Sultanganj station in both directions. Train No. 09015 will have an additional halt at Chalthan (Arrival 23.30hrs/Departure 23.35 hrs), Bardoli, Vyara and Nandurbar station.

This train comprise of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No.09335/09336 Indore - Howrah Special Train [02 Trips]

Train No. 09335 Indore - Howrah Special will depart from Indore on Friday, 26th April, 2024 at 22.30 hrs & will reach Howrah at 7.00 hrs. on Sunday, 28th April, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09336 Howrah - Indore Special will depart from Howrah on Sunday, 28th April, 2024 at 10.00 hrs. & will reach Indore at 19.30 hrs, the next day.

Enroute, this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Banaras, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Gaya, Koderma, Parasnath, Gomoh, Dhanbad, Asansol, Durgapur and Barddhaman station in both directions.

This train comprise of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The Booking for Train No 09043, 09015 & 09335 will open from 26th April, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in