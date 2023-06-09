Western Railway Extends Special Trains To Cater To Increasing Travel Demand

Representative Image | File

In response to the increasing travel demand and for the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has announced the extension of four pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare. These trains will continue to operate with the same composition, timings, and route.

Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 28, 2023, will now run until September 27, 2023.

Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 29, 2023, will now run until September 28, 2023.

Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 29, 2023, will now run until September 28, 2023.

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani – Valsad Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 30, 2023, will now run until September 29, 2023.

Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 30, 2023, will now run until September 29, 2023.

Train No. 09038 Barmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special, previously scheduled until July 1, 2023, will now run until September 30, 2023.

Train No. 09129 Vadodara – Haridwar Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 24, 2023, will now run until September 30, 2023.

Train No. 09130 Haridwar – Vadodara Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 25, 2023, will now run until October 1, 2023.

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09039, 09007, 09037, and 09129 will commence from June 11, 2023, at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information on halt timings and composition.

