 Empty Coach Of Jan Shatabdi Train Derails In Chennai, Pics Surface
The train had arrived at Dr MGR Chennai station and was being taken for cleaning when one of the empty coaches derailed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Representative Image | Representative Image

An empty coach of the Jan Shatabdi Express train on Friday derailed while it was on its way to the yard. The train was moving to the yard for undergoing cleaning work, according to media reports. The incident took place close to the Basin Bridge junction.

Pictures of the derailed coach was shared on social media. The pictures show the coach derailed and officials near the derailment spot.

It took more than an hour's effort and struggle by the railway staff to get the wheels of the derailed coach back on track.

The Jan Shatabdi train had arrived at the Dr MGR Chennai station and then was moving to the yard for cleaning when the wheels went off-track. The incident took place around 2.30 am. The incident and the cause of derailment are being looked into by the railway officials.

Brake Pads of Durg-Puri Express Catch Fire

On Friday itself, the brake pads of the AC coach of Durg-Puri Express caught fire near Khariar Road in Nuapada district due to certain glitches in the brake shoe However, the incident was brought under control and no causalties were reported in the incident.

