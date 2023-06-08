Assam: Goods Train Derails In Kamrup District, Pictures Surface

The goods train derailed in Assam's Kamrup district | Twitter

Days after Odisha train tragedy that involved an express train allegedly entering loop line and colliding with a stationary goods train, it was reported on Wednesday that a goods-carrying train got derailed in the state's Kamrup district. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

Middle wagons derailed

The incident happened near Boko, and it was reported that 20-wagons of the train carrying coal derailed at Singra. As per a report in The Times of India, the train had close to 60 wagons. The middle wagons of the train got derailed, said reports.

The train was transporting coal from Asansol district in West Bengal to Tetelia in Kamrup district in Assam.

Cause of derailment unknown

The cause of derailment is not known. Railway officials reached the spot after learning about the derailment. There will be an investigation to find the reason of derailment.

Four passenger trains were delayed due to the derailment. However, no express trains were affected due to the goods train getting derailed. This is because the line is mostly used for movement of goods train.

Restoration work underway

Officials said that restoration work on the line is already underway. The officials were quoted saying that normal service on the line will soon resume.

After the Odisha train accident that killed over 280 people and injured more than 1000 passengers, safety of trains have become a top priority. Reports of derailment or any untoward incident involving trains is being scrutinized and strict vigil kept on the issue.