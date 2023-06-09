 Durg-Puri Express: Brake Pads Of AC Coach Catch Fire In Odisha, No Casualties Reported, Videos Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDurg-Puri Express: Brake Pads Of AC Coach Catch Fire In Odisha, No Casualties Reported, Videos Surface

Durg-Puri Express: Brake Pads Of AC Coach Catch Fire In Odisha, No Casualties Reported, Videos Surface

"No fire inside the coach. Fire only at brake pads. No other damage (reported). The problem was rectified and the train departed at 23:00 hours," said ECoR (East Coast Railway).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
Break pads of one of the AC coaches in Durg-Puri Express caught fire. | Twitter

The brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire near Khariar Road in Nuapada district due to certain glitches in the brake shoe on June 8, according to news agency ANI. “In the B3 coach of 18426 at Khariar Road station arrival at 22.07 hours (10:07 pm). The brakes were not released after ACP (alarm chain pulling). The brake pads caught fire due to friction and due to the incomplete release of the brakes. No fire inside the coach. Fire only at brake pads. No other damage. The problem was rectified and the train departed at 23.00 hours (11:00 pm)," said ECoR (East Coast Railway).

Read Also
Days After Balasore Accident, Another Goods Train Derails In Odisha's Bargarh
article-image

The brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire near Khariar Road in Nuapada district due to certain glitches in the brake shoe on June 8, according to news agency ANI.

The fire was reported when the train reached Khariar Road Station. Some people noticed smoke emanating from under one of the AC coaches. In the videos, it can be seen that smoke had engulfed the coach. However, the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

Read Also
Odisha Train Accident Video: Passenger Captures Final Moments Before Deadly Crash (WATCH)
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Durg-Puri Express: Brake Pads Of AC Coach Catch Fire In Odisha, No Casualties Reported, Videos...

Durg-Puri Express: Brake Pads Of AC Coach Catch Fire In Odisha, No Casualties Reported, Videos...

One After Another Killing Of Dons In Custody At UP Raises Suspicion

One After Another Killing Of Dons In Custody At UP Raises Suspicion

Kalyaganj Minor Death Case : HC ‘Unhappy’ Over State’s Role In Probe

Kalyaganj Minor Death Case : HC ‘Unhappy’ Over State’s Role In Probe

Watch: Assistant Labour Commissioner Smashes Phone in Viral Video During Brick Kiln Raid in UP's...

Watch: Assistant Labour Commissioner Smashes Phone in Viral Video During Brick Kiln Raid in UP's...

'Conversion Going On In Chhattisgarh On Behest Of Congress Govt': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

'Conversion Going On In Chhattisgarh On Behest Of Congress Govt': Union Minister Giriraj Singh