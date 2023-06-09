Durg-Puri Express: Brake Pads Of AC Coach Catch Fire In Odisha, No Casualties Reported, Videos Surface

Break pads of one of the AC coaches in Durg-Puri Express caught fire. | Twitter

The brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire near Khariar Road in Nuapada district due to certain glitches in the brake shoe on June 8, according to news agency ANI. “In the B3 coach of 18426 at Khariar Road station arrival at 22.07 hours (10:07 pm). The brakes were not released after ACP (alarm chain pulling). The brake pads caught fire due to friction and due to the incomplete release of the brakes. No fire inside the coach. Fire only at brake pads. No other damage. The problem was rectified and the train departed at 23.00 hours (11:00 pm)," said ECoR (East Coast Railway).

The fire was reported when the train reached Khariar Road Station. Some people noticed smoke emanating from under one of the AC coaches. In the videos, it can be seen that smoke had engulfed the coach. However, the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.