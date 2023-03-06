Western Railway creates new milestone as it achieves 100 million tonnes in freight loading in 2022-23

Representative image | File

For the first time in its history, Western Railway has achieved 100 Million Tonnes (MT) in Freight Loading in the current FY 2022-23. This registers a massive 23.61% growth rate over the previous year. It is also worthwhile to mention that this is the highest incremental loading of Western Railway since its inception. Shri Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of WR congratulated the entire team for this accomplishment and motivated to keep up the same momentum in the future. He stated that these efforts will go a long way in contributing towards the nation building process.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 5th March, 2023 WR achieved this commendable feat and broke the previous best ever records. In 2021-22, WR loaded its best ever of 87.91 MT by breaking its previous record after 7 years (87.29 MT in 2014-15). This year, Western Railway has taken a quantum leap of 23.61% (19.11 MT) over last year’s annual loading with 26 days remaining in the current FY 2022-23. While creating this milestone, WR’s loading is the highest incremental loading among all Zonal Railways till now. The top 5 railways loading more than 100 MT viz., East Coast Railway (ECOR), South East Central Railway (SECR), South East Railway (SER), East Central Railway (ECR) and South Central Railway (SCR) are traditionally coal centric railways. Western Railway has become the latest entrant in the 100 MT club as well as the first non-coal belt railway to enter this club with a diversified freight basket.

Thakur added that up until February 2023, Western Railway’s contribution has been approx. 15% of the overall loading of Indian Railways. Upto February 2023, the cumulative freight Net Tonne Kilometers (NTKMs) of WR has increased from 74,967.96 Million Kms in 2021-22 to 95,969.1 Million Kms in the current year registering a growth of 28.01 %. This is because of the fact that apart from an increase in the freight loading there has been an increase in freight leads which has also increased from 941 KM in 2021-22 to 973 KM in the current FY registering an increase of 3.4%.

Till now, Western Railway has shown exponential growth in the loading of various commodities over the last year. Coal has registered a growth of 136.9% while Food Grains have seen a growth of 58.02%. Loading of POL products has increased by 25.40%, Fertilizers by 16.8%, Cement by 14.85% and Container Loading by 7.2%. Western Railway has also become the largest contributor to the overall loading of Indian Railways in Container, Fertilizer and Mineral Oil categories. Loading of containers contribute approx. 34.1%, fertilizer by 32.6% and Mineral Oil by 22.7%.

