GM WR Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Inspection Of Nandurbar – Udhna Section

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway conducted inspection of Nandurbar – Udhna section of Mumbai Central Division on 27th February, 2023. During the course of inspection, Misra inspected various works related to safety & security, infrastructural work, passenger amenities at stations, staff facilities & other development works over the section. GM was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and Divisional Branch officers.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Ashok Kumar Misra conducted intensive inspection of Nandurbar – Udhna section with respect to safety parameters of tracks, Level Crossings, important & minor bridges, points, curves and crossings in the section, Speed Run between Chinchpada – Ukai Songadh etc. He reviewed the various safety aspects with concerned officials. GM also inspected passenger amenities at Nandurbar, Ukai Songadh, Vyara and Udhna stations.

At Nandurbar station, GM Misra met MP Dr Heena Gavit and discussed various rail related issues. Thereafter, GM inspected the railway colony, Health Unit, Running Room, Traction Sub Station (TSS) and the Accident Relief Train (ART) as well as Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME).

At Vyara, GM met MP Shri. Prabhubhai Vasava and discussed various rail related issues. Later, they both interacted with media representatives. Thereafter, GM inspected the Point & Crossing - 105 and Switch Expansion Joint (SEJ) - 33DN. At Udhna station, GM Misra inspected the newly constructed portion of Running Room as well as Carriage & Wagon Sick Line. He was also briefed about the Udhna Yard Remodelling work by the concerned officials. At Udhna, GM also interacted with representatives of recognized trade unions/associations of WR. GM Misra also inspected the safety parameters at Major Bridge no. 151 DN, Minor Bridge No. 49, Level Crossing Gates No. 45 & 36. He also partook in tree plantation drives at various locations.