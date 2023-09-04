Western Railway Completes Construction Of 3rd Line Between Surat And Udhna

Completed Surat - Udhna 3rd line | FPJ

Western Railway has successfully accomplished the infrastructural work of Surat - Udhna 3rd line project and the same has been commissioned for passenger as well as goods traffic. The work consisted of an additional 3rd line of 2 km between Surat and Udhna along with electrification work and Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) at Surat Yard.

According to Western Railway, due to heavy traffic on Surat – Mumbai mainline section, the punctuality of Jalgaon bound trains were getting affected between Surat and Udhna. This congestion also adversely impacted the mainline traffic towards Mumbai. "The congestion between Surat -Udhna stations has increased due to heavy passenger and goods traffic bound for both Mumbai and Jalgaon. The doubling of the Udhna - Jalgaon section has further amplified passenger and goods traffic. To mitigate these delays and enhance passenger and goods movement, the work of construction of a third line between Surat and Udhna, on the east side was undertaken" said an official.

Officials further stated that in connection with the Surat – Udhna 3rd Line work, the Surat Yard Remodelling work and the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) has also been carried out. The work was carried out within a span of about 56 hrs. A major block was undertaken for carrying out the Non – Interlocking (NI) work at Surat Yard from 09.30 am of 26th August, 2023 upto 5.30 pm of 28th August, 2023. "The upgraded Surat Yard is now equipped with SIEMENS design RRI with ABB metal to metal relays. 18 routes have been added for the 3rd line connection making it 154 route RRI" he said.

