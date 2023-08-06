 West Bengal: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) To Hold Shaurya Jagaran Yatra From Oct 1 to 8
The yatra will commence from four locations and conclude in Kolkata

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) To Hold Shaurya Jagaran Yatra From Oct 1 to 8 | representative pic/ PTI

Kolkata: According to the VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad), similar yatras will be organised across the country, and in South Bengal, they will commence from four locations (yet to be decided) and conclude in Kolkata.

Sourish Mukherjee, the South Bengal spokesperson for VHP, stated that the yatra aims to remind people in the state of the sacrifices made by the forgotten freedom fighters of Bengal.

"The valor and emotions of Bengali Hindu freedom fighters are being forgotten, and this initiative is taken to remind people of their sacrifice for the country's independence," said Mukherjee.

He also emphasised the importance of reviving the lost history, patriotism, nationalism, ethos, tradition, and self-respect of the forgotten Hindu Bengali freedom fighters through the ShauryaJagaran Yatra in Hindu society.

article-image
