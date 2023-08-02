West Bengal: TMC To Hold State-Wide Demonstration On August 6

AFP

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 6 will hold sit-in demonstrations across the state at every blocks and wards against the alleged 'deprivation' of the state by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government.

This announcement comes after a motion on the same was passed in the state legislative assembly on August 1.

State-wide protests

" From 12 noon to 4 pm at every wards in the city and in very blocks in the state there will be protest against the central governments on various atrocities by them. It will be a political programme," said Mamata.

Chief Secretary HK Diwedi who was also present at the press conference beside the Chief Minister said," The present West Bengal government have reduced the Debt to GDP ratio. ‘Debt to GDP Ratio’ in 2011 was 40%. Today, we have brought it down to 33%. In fact, before the Covid-19 Pandemic, we had reduced our ‘Debt to GDP Ratio’ to 32%. In terms of debt management, Bengal has done remarkably well," said the Chief Secretary.

'Centre blames West Bengal'

Slamming the central government, Mamata said, "The Union Government’s debt was ₹ 62.42 lakh crore in 2014-15. Today, it stands at ₹156.2 lakh crore. Centre keeps blaming our State, but has never said about its own

debt ratio? Even after introducing so many social welfare schemes, our schemes are being shut down by the centre."

