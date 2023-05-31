West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee leads protest rally in support of wrestlers

File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took out a protest rally to show solidarity with the wrestlers.

Talking to the media in Kolkata, Mamata thanked the national and state-level players and sportspersons from Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club for joining the protest.

"Extremely unfair," says Mamata

“They (sportsmen) are here because their conscience doesn’t allow them to remain silent. The manner our wrestlers are being tortured is extremely unfair. The wrestlers are on the road protesting for over a month now. They were thrashed, yet they are still fighting for justice. All they want is action against the harasser of their fellow players,” Mamata said.

Slamming the BJP-led government, Mamata said, “The BJP government at the Centre is unable to arrest the accused. It is solely because their leader is guilty. On the contrary, I have asked the police to even arrest Trinamool leaders, if I receive genuine complaints against them. Even after 15 days of the Supreme Court’s verdict, the culprit has not been detained. We promise to continue our protest against the BJP government until the culprit has been arrested. It is shameful that these players, who have worked tirelessly to win medals for our country, are now going to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the river.”

Mamata urged the sportspersons to hold a candlelight protest to demand justice on Thursday near the statue of Gostha Pal in the Maidan area in Kolkata.