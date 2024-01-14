West Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

Kolkata: West Bengal police,on Sunday, arrested two additional individuals in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers that occurred on January 5 during a raid on the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

According to police sources, during the interrogation of those previously arrested, information about these two men, apprehended on Sunday, came to light. "While one was apprehended near a fishery in Nazat, another person was arrested in Minakha," the sources stated.

Last Friday, the police had arrested two individuals. After presenting both accused in court, the court granted police custody for both of them.

With these latest arrests, the total number of arrests related to the Sandeshkhali incident has now reached four. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha commented, "By arresting these small players, the heavyweight TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan is being given protection."

On Saturday, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur alleged that Shahjahan might have fled to Myanmar through Bangladesh to gather more 'Rohingya' and create further 'ruckus.'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who visited Kolkata on Saturday, also criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government for allegedly engaging in 'appeasement politics' and for the purported lawlessness in the state.