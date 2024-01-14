 West Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

West Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

With these latest arrests, the total number of arrests related to the Sandeshkhali incident has now reached four

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

Kolkata: West Bengal police,on Sunday, arrested two additional individuals in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers that occurred on January 5 during a raid on the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

According to police sources, during the interrogation of those previously arrested, information about these two men, apprehended on Sunday, came to light. "While one was apprehended near a fishery in Nazat, another person was arrested in Minakha," the sources stated.

Last Friday, the police had arrested two individuals. After presenting both accused in court, the court granted police custody for both of them.

With these latest arrests, the total number of arrests related to the Sandeshkhali incident has now reached four. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha commented, "By arresting these small players, the heavyweight TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan is being given protection."

On Saturday, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur alleged that Shahjahan might have fled to Myanmar through Bangladesh to gather more 'Rohingya' and create further 'ruckus.'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who visited Kolkata on Saturday, also criticized the TMC-led West Bengal government for allegedly engaging in 'appeasement politics' and for the purported lawlessness in the state.

Read Also
West Bengal: MHA Seeks Detailed Report From State Govt Over Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

West Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency: Milind Deora's Adieu To Congress Turns Spotlight On India's...

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency: Milind Deora's Adieu To Congress Turns Spotlight On India's...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Telangana: 30-Year-Old Indian Army Soldier Naik Kagithala Koteswar Reddy Profusely Bleeds To Death...

Telangana: 30-Year-Old Indian Army Soldier Naik Kagithala Koteswar Reddy Profusely Bleeds To Death...

Ram Mandir Consecration: Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Stresses January 22 As Auspicious Date Amid...

Ram Mandir Consecration: Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Stresses January 22 As Auspicious Date Amid...