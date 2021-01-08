West Bengal: Two-day special assembly session to be held for discussion on Centre's farm laws

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Partha Chatterjee on Friday said that there will be a two-day special assembly session on January 27 and 28 to discuss the farm bills brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

“There will be an all-party meet at the special assembly session on January 27-28. I urge the Congress and the Left Front to support the ruling Trinamool Congress in order to rule out the devilish farm bill brought by the central government. Apart from the farm bill, there will be a discussion on the GST as well,” claimed the West Bengal Education Minister.

Notably, the Left-Congress alliance had on January 1 urged Mamata Banerjee to appear before the Assembly to prove her majority since the exodus of TMC ministers and MLAs continues unabated.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also asked the chief minister to take firm action against the central government's farm bills.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP has organised a rally in Kolkata on January 11, where former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee will be present.

It can be recalled that on January 4, factional feud was seen in Bengal BJP as former KMC mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee remained absent from a road show in Kolkata organised for Chatterjee, who has been given the charge of looking after the party’s organisation in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to submit the ‘report card’ on the current situation of West Bengal.

Notably, brows were raised on January 6 after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘informal meeting’ with the governor at Raj Bhawan for an hour.