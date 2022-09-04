West Bengal: Trinamool Congress to fight 'solo' not united in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says party MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that TMC has decided to go ‘alone’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been urging upon opposition leaders since 2019 for a united move against the anti-people policies of the Union Government, but nothing concrete emerged. So TMC has decided to go alone in the 2024 LS elections and may consider a post-poll alliance which again depends upon the number of seats to be gained by the opposition parties.

Taking further potshots at the BJP-led central agencies, the Rajya Sabha MP said that all the central agencies have been directed against opposition-ruled states to fulfill the BJP’s political agenda of ‘Opposition Mukt Bharat’.

“What is BJP’s stand on the VYAPAM scam in MP where not only thousands of crores of rupees were collected from the job seekers but also resulted in the mysterious unnatural death of about 100 people? Why are the investigation or legal proceedings pending for over a decade? Will it ever see the light of the day? Whether millions of rupees were donated or transferred to PM Cares Fund by PSEs other than corporates known as wilful defaulters in the nationalised banks?,” questioned Ray.

Taking a jibe at the central government, Ray also added, “Why did the Government block the way to refer Rafael deal and the Pegasus spyware import issues to Joint Parliamentary Committee? What prompted the Government to remove a CBI director in a midnight drama? Instances are galore whereby it would be amply clear that the Godly rulers at the Centre are misusing their powers beyond all limits to destroy opposition parties in the country by characterising them as corrupt and to turn the country into a Unitary state, which is the negation of the very first Article of the Constitution.”

When asked if TMC will take any firm program if the Central government doesn’t take any action after Mamata Banerjee's urge to take action against the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists, to which Ray mentioned, “The matter is pending in the Supreme Court. One of the petitioners for review of the earlier order of the apex court is Mohua Moitra, a LS member from our party.”