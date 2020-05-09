West Bengal to receive 8 trains with migrants from 4 states, confirms Railway Ministry

The novel coronavirus outbreak had left many people stranded across the length and breadth of India. With most transport systems shut for over a month now, the Indian railways has not begun running trains to ferry migrants back to their home states.

On Saturday, hours after West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay confirmed in a press conference that the decision to run trains from Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana was being finalised, the Ministry of Railways has now tweeted confirmation of the same.

Earlier on Friday, the Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram had shared the letter sent by Bandhopadhyay giving permission to clear trains. This reportedly came after Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.