West Bengal: TMC's new national posts likely to be decided on Friday

Kolkata: Three days after forming the 20-member new national working committee of TMC, party supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with the new committee on Friday at her residence.

According to TMC sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had informed the rest of the members to be present at her residence at 4 pm on Friday.

“There is a chance that the new posts will be decided in the closed-door meeting on Friday. Names of the Mayors of Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol will also be decided in the meeting,” said the TMC sources.

It can be recalled that on February 12, amidst speculation of a rift between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the party supremo had suspended all the national posts of the party members and constituted a new 20-member national working committee.

The chairperson of the committee is Mamata Banerjee.

Incidentally, Abhishek was promoted to party’s national secretary after TMC came to power for the third time in the state on May 2 last year.

In less than a year news of rift between the supremo and her nephew made it to the headlines several times and though the senior leaders supported Mamata the young brigade sided with Abhishek.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:40 PM IST