West Bengal: TMC will contest polls in all the states where BJP is in power, says Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee while campaigning at Murshidabad said that TMC will contest polls in all the states where BJP is in power.

“The actual ‘Khela’ (game) started after the poll results. The TMC has already started playing in Tripura and Assam. The TMC has planned to fight the polls in every state where the BJP is in power,” said Abhishek.

Once again claiming that BJP leaders are ‘outsiders’, the TMC MP stated that only TMC can be the alternative to the BJP.

Without naming Congress MP and West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Abhishek claimed that the Congress MP is never seen in his constituency but in Delhi, hinting that Chowdhury has a close proximity with the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her desire to start her journey from Bhabanipur and also Bharat (read New Delhi). B stands for Bhabanipur and Bharat.

“I have contested from Bhabanipur for six times. Before that, I accompanied the leaders like Bhola Sen. In order to remain the Chief Minister I have to get elected by six months. In the last election, a lot of conspiracy was hatched by the BJP. BJP would have got 30 seats in assembly polls had the polls done now. They have won 50 seats more than what they actually deserved,” claimed Mamata.

The TMC Supremo also claimed that she will start my journey from Bhabanipur to the journey of “Bharat”.

“People of Bhabanipur will send me to the centre. A farmers’ movement going on for nine months band the BJP led Central government is not bothered. We need to work honestly,” said the TMC Supremo.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was once again seen campaigning for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal at Bhabanipur constituency and was also seen eating ‘kachori’ with local people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:02 PM IST