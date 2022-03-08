West Bengal: TMC to start public connect programme from May 5

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has already announced her plans of going national to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, announced three phases of public connect programme from May 5 on Tuesday.

“The public connect programme will be done in three phases. All the leaders and cadres should connect with people more. They should visit every block of villages and should interact with people. They can even display posters about works done by the TMC government for different sections of people,” said Mamata.

As announced by TMC supremo, the first phase of public connect programme will go on till July 2 and the second phase will start from July 21 which will conclude ahead of Durga Puja and the third phase will start after Diwali and will go on till the year end.

“Apart from Duare Sarkar (Government at doorstep), TMC leaders will listen to the problems of people at personal level so that the a solution can be found at the earliest,” claimed Mamata.

Slamming the BJP led central government, the TMC supremo said that since there is no ‘alternative’ the BJP is there in the national capital.

“Bengal will pave the way for a change in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Since there is no alternative the BJP is still there in the Centre. Through the public connect programme, the TMC will find the alternative,” mentioned TMC supremo.

The TMC supremo also said that apart from Bengal, TMC will also work hard in North Eastern states. ‘Even in a short period of time every household is aware of TMC in Goa,’ opined Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the BJP government, Mamata said that they (BJP) should have evacuated the stranded students from Ukraine earlier.

“After several days of terror, the students without food and water are returning to India and they (BJP) are staging drama and raising their collars. If they (BJP) were aware of the war earlier then they should have started the evacuation process from the last four months,” added Mamata.

Countering the Chief Minister’s claims, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that if the CM was aware of the war four months earlier, then she should have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:15 PM IST