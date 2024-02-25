West Bengal: TMC To Hold Rally On March 10 At Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground

Abhishek Banerjee | File Photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) to hold a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on March 10. Talking to the media, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that alleged ‘outsiders’ will see ‘trailer’ of ‘organisational strength’ of TMC on March 10 and will see the cinema during the elections.

“To those who make tall claims, I would say that if you have the organisational hold or on-ground strength, try doing a counter-event on Brigade on March 11 or 12. Since we are fighting the anti-Bengal mindset and deprivation of Bengal by the BJP, anyone who feels the same can attend our programme on March 10. Since we are uniting people for this fight, the programme is called a ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’. We have given the call to every person to join the fight, irrespective of caste, creed, gender, religion, or politics,” said Banerjee.

Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government, Banerjee added, “Between 2014 to 2019, BJP had 2 MPs from the state whereas Trinamool had 34 MPs. The Modi government was in power at the Centre. Nobody was able to block your money. But immediately after 18 MPs were elected in 2019, Bengal’s funds were stopped because these elected BJP leaders wrote to the Central government calling for an economic blockade against Bengal.”

“I want to appeal to the people that we must fight for Bengal in the upcoming elections. The Swanirbhar Bangla (Self-sufficient Bengal) that Mamata Banerjee has spoken about will become a reality if the people bless us with their support. In the coming years, we will constitute a state which would not require any help from Delhi. Instead, leaders from Delhi would come here to seek our help,” further added the TMC national secretary.