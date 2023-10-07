West Bengal: TMC To Continue With Their Sit-In Dharna Till Governor Meets Delegation

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee | ANI Photo

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday visited North Bengal to review the flood like situation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) firm at their decision took out rally from Rabindra Sadan till Raj Bhavan to demonstrate against the holding of funds in MGNREGA scheme.

Addressing the media, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that they will continue with their sit-in dharna till the Governor meets their delegation.

"Enforcement Directorate is summoning me and I am here in front. But when we went to Dekhi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh went to Bihar. MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti fled from the back gate of Krishi Bhawan and now Governor is in North Bengal.

"This morning our Rajya Sabha MP Derek o'Brien got an email that the Governor is ready to meet us in Siliguri. We were ready to ho had he been there for some days but then we saw he will be there till 4 pm. We will not move from this place till the Governor is ready to meet our delegation," said Banerjee.

Read Also TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee warns of bigger protest if fund for MGNREGA not released

TMC to pose 2 questions to the Governor

The TMC national secretary also mentioned, "We will ask two question to the Governor. First is that whether they have made 20 lakh people work in 100 days rural job scheme or not and secondly if yes under which law is their money being held back."

On the other had, Governor CV Ananda Bose while inspecting the flood like situation in North Bengal said that there are various reasons behind such disasters.

"Proper studies have to done and assessments have to be made over such disasters. In the name of development we are destroying the ecological system," added Bose.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)