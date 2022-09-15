West Bengal: State Assembly turns into ‘battlefield’ after TMC and BJP stage protest

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state General Secretary Agnimitra Paul and party MLAs holding placards raise slogans during the protest against the alleged ill-treatment of party members and supporters by Kolkata Police during the partys Nabanna Chalo march, at State Assembly, in Kolkata on Thursday. | ANI

Kolkata: The state assembly turned into a battlefield on Thursday after both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP protested against each other both inside and outside the House.

Chanting anti-TMC slogans on their alleged corruption, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that she feels like pelting stones at those who are involved in cattle smuggling, coal smuggling and other atrocities.

“The way TMC is provoking the police, if any of BJP workers face any atrocities then I would not spare them. I would rather drag those involved in various atrocities in the middle of the road and pelt stones,” said Agnimitra.

It may be noted that no sooner did the session start, the BJP MLAs walked out from the House carrying posters of alleged atrocities of the ruling party and also over alleged police atrocities during the saffron camp’s Nabanna Abhiyan.

Countering the saffron camp, even TMC walked out of the House with posters attacking the Leader of Opposition personally.

It may be noted that during Nabanna Abhiyan of BJP on September 13, Leader of Opposition was heard telling a woman police officer ‘don’t touch my body’.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also slammed LoP over his comment. The TMC MLAs were seen carrying posters slamming LoP.

Taking potshots at the ruling party, Suvendu Adhikari said that Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay had to adjourn the House after TMC also walked out of the House.

“For the first time, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee was forced to adjourn the House. It is always alleged that BJP as the Opposition protests and walks out. Today, the ruling Trinamool Congress MLAs also staged protests and around 50-60 of them walked out of the assembly. We thank them,” said Adhikari.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya stated that TMC's protest was to inform BJP that they are ‘ready’ to tackle the saffron camp’s protests.

Meanwhile, releasing posters of a person who had set ablaze a police van during BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyan, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the man who set ablaze a police vehicle on the day of Nabanna Abhijaan, is a close aide of MoS under the Ministry of Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik.