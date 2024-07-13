West Bengal: TMC Sweeps All 4 Assembly Constituencies In Bypoll

Trinamool Congress Party | File

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) sweeps all 4 Assembly constituencies in bypoll including Matua belt in Bagdah.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after returning to Kolkata thanked people for the victory.

“Maniktala constituency TMC had won in the 2021 elections and we again won back the same. The remaining three constituencies were won by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and we won them back from BJP. We will celebrate the victory of both Lok Sabha and bypolls on July 21 our party’s Martyr Day’s programme,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that TMC will continue to ‘work for the people of Bengal, for their safety and security and to protect and nurture the culture of Bengal.’

“BJP has lost in the by-poll elections across the country except for two seats in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where they are in power. They have lost everywhere and thus the trend across the country is also anti-BJP. The trend is very clear. The mandate of the people is not in favour of the NDA but in the favour of INDIA. All the parties together in the NDA, collectively got 46% votes while the INDIA alliance parties got 51% votes. The mandate is against them,” stated Mamata.

Incidentally, Raiganj’s newly elected MLA Krishna Kalyani contested the 2021 Assembly elections with BJP’s ticket and won the seat and later he defected to the TMC. He then resigned from the MLA post to contest the recently concluded Lok Sabha but lost and now won the bypoll in TMC’s ticket.

Mukutmani Adhikari also became the new Ranaghat (Dakshin) MLA and was BJP’s MLA in 2021 Assembly election but later defected to the TMC.

In Matua belt Bagdah, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur’s daughter Madhuparna Thakur won the seat and she is the youngest MLA of West Bengal.

Talking to the media, Madhuparna said that age doesn’t matter for her as she wants to serve the people of her constituency.

“I want to build ‘Shonar Bagdah’. I will listen to problems faced by the Matuas and will try to solve them,” added Madhuparna.

After the Lok Sabha debacle, another debacle took place for the saffron camp in West Bengal. BJP Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Party will introspect the debacle and necessary action will be taken to overcome the situation.”

BJP candidates, those who have lost, blamed the ruling party for allegedly not holding ‘free and fair elections’ and resorting to ‘fake votes’.

In Maniktala constituency Late Sadhan Pandey’s wife Supti Pandey won the seat with over 50 thousand votes which is more than the margin her husband got in 2021 Assembly elections.

Poll analysts are of the mind that the schemes that empower the poor and the women of the state had made people vote for the TMC.