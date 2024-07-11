'Attending Because Ambani Family Is Constantly Requesting Me': WB CM Mamata On Being Guest At Anant-Radhika Marriage (VIDEO)

PTI

Amid speculations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Thursday that she will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai on July 12.

As she reached Kolkata Airport, Mamata said that she might not have gone to the wedding but the Ambani family was constantly requesting her to come for the marriage functions.

While speaking to the news agency PTI on the Kolkata Airport's tarmac Mamata said, “I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding) but all of the family members from Nita ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going.”

VIDEO | "I might not have gone (to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding) but all of the family members from Nita ji to Mukesh ji everyone is requesting me to attend the wedding again and again, that is why I am going. I will also meet (NCP president) Sharad (Pawar)… pic.twitter.com/qxaVaWatQ2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

Mamata also said that she will meet INDIA bloc leaders Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to discuss the role of the Opposition and how to be more effective in its efforts to counter the BJP and its policies during the budget session of Parliament scheduled for July 22 to Aug 12.

“I will also meet (NCP president) Sharad (Pawar) ji there and (Shiv Sena (UBT)) Uddhav Thackeray," said Mamata.

As per reports, the West Bengal CM will return to Kolkata on July 13.

Though it is not clear whether the Congress top brass too will be in Mumbai for the wedding or not; however PM Modi is likely to be present.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, followed by two events on July 13 and 14. International celebrities as well as mega Bollywood superstars are expected to perform in these events.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

On Sunday, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.