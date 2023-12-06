West Bengal: TMC Slams Union Minister Giriraj Singh's 'Thumka' Comment On CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed Union Minister Giriraj Singh for his 'thumka' comment about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Incidentally, during the inaugural programme of 29 th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee shook a leg with Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and director Mahesh Bhatt.

Reacting to this, in a video Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai. (She is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate)".

Reacting to this comment, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had joined on the request of eminent personalities.

"It was just a step," said Mamata.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had earlier also shown 'disrespect' towards a woman Chief Minister.

"We didn't forget Prime Minister's didi o didi comment during election campaign. They does not know how to respect a woman and moreover she had joined as the eminent personalities had requested her," said Chandrima.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "Shameful misogynist @girirajsinghbjp- you dare tell @MamataOfficial what is “uchit”?

You deprive crores of poor people of rightful MNREGA wages and AWAS funds for years & yet your twisted sick mind tells our CM what is “uchit”. Get a life."

Meanwhile, speaking about the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, before leaving for North Bengal for a week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while talking to the media said that the Chief Ministers should be informed before hand.

"Rahul Gandhi ji had called me just a day before to inform me about the meeting. I had fixed programme by then,' mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.