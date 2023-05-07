West Bengal: TMC sets targets of winning 40 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

Abhishek Banerjee during roadshow in Murshidabad, WB. |

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), now Trinamool Congress (TMC) has set a target of winning at least 40 out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Addressing a public meeting, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people to vote for TMC for the benefit of the common people.

If TMC had more MPs, centre wouldn't freeze Bengal's dues: Banerjee

“Had TMC had more MPs, then the central government would not have frozen dues of this state. For the next Lok Sabha election our target will be to win at least 40 seats. If TMC loses one seat, it won’t be a setback for TMC but for the benefit of people,” said Banerjee.

It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Suri in Birbhum district on April 14, had asked people to make BJP win in at least 35 Lok Sabha seats. Shah also mentioned that if BJP wins 35 seats, then the TMC government might be toppled in 2025.

Banerjee was addressing at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district, a stronghold of Congress.

Abhishek slams Chowdhury on his home turf

Slamming Congress MP and state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the TMC national secretary even claimed that Chowdhury had never spoken about the problems of the common people of Murshidabad to the BJP-ruled Central government.

“TMC should win all the three Lok Sabha seats of Murshidabad. We all know the understanding between the Congress and BJP. TMC is the only party which is vocal against the BJP and will not bow down in front of the saffron camp,” added Banerjee.

Chowdhury challenges Mamata, Abhishek to face him in polls

Countering the claims of Banerjee, the state Congress chief challenged Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from his constituency.

“If Mamata or her nephew can defeat me from my Behrampore constituency, then I will leave politics. It is an open challenge to them. The entire state knows the setting between Modi and didi. BJP wants 35 seats and TMC 40, do they think that Congress cannot do anything,” mentioned Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Triangular contest in Bengal

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya added, “In Bengal, TMC is against Congress and in Delhi they hire Congress lawyers to defend their cases.”

It is pertinent to mention that a couple of days back, TMC chairperson, while urging people ‘NO vote for BJP’, asked everyone to stand ‘united’ to defeat BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, TMC won 22 seats while BJP won 18 seats. Congress could manage to win only 2 seats. After Asansol BJP MP Babul Supriyo resigned from his post, TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha won Asansol seat in the bypoll. Another BJP MP Arjun Singh didn’t resign from his post but has returned to the ruling TMC.