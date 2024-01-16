West Bengal: TMC MLA Inaugurates Ram Mandir In Midnapore, BJP Alleges Double Standard | Photo: Representational Image

Kolkata: Temple politics was once again seen in West Bengal on Monday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA June Maliah inaugurated a Ram Mandir in Midnapore.

Soon after the inauguration, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh cried foul for the alleged 'double standard' of the TMC.

BJP takes potshots at TMC

"They can inaugurate a Ram Mandir here but cannot go to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir. Why is this double standard? Are they afraid of Ram? Ram Mandir can be constructed in Bengal, which is a good thing but why can't they go to Ayodhya? Are they afraid of losing the minority votes? TMC does not know that several people from the minority community also wants the Ram Mandir," mentioned Ghosh.

TMC hits back at BJP

Slamming back at the BJP MP, the TMC MLA said that the temple us just reconstructed.

"Ram is for everyone and is not limited to only Dilip Ghosh. May be Dilip da is unaware that the temple already existed here but due to some state government work it was demolished. If something is demolished it is necessary to reconstruct it. It is a coincidence that this Ram Mandir and the temple of Ayodhya is getting inaugurated in the same month but Makar Sankranti being an auspicious day we thought of inaugurating the temple," added the actor -turned-politician.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari questioned why is West Bengal government giving a state holiday on the following day of Shab-e-Barat.

"We don't get off on Makar Sankranti or Ram Navami. Students have to attend school even the following day of Saraswati puja. But why a day after Shab-e-Barat is declared as a state holiday? The queen of appeasement politics Mamata Banerjee strikes again. Even in Islamic Republic of Pakistan there is no Public Holiday for Shab-e-Barat. The festival is categorized in the List of Optional Holidays. And there is no additional option to opt for a holiday on Monday as this time around Shab-e-Barat is going to be celebrated on Sunday," said Adhikari.