 West Bengal: TMC leader Mukul Roy missing since Monday evening, claims son
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: TMC leader Mukul Roy missing since Monday evening, claims son

West Bengal: TMC leader Mukul Roy missing since Monday evening, claims son

Roy's close aides said he was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal: TMC leader Mukul Roy missing since Monday evening, claims son | ANI Photo

The family members of senior TMC leader Mukul Roy have claimed he is untraceable since late Monday evening.

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu told PTI that his father was untraceable and missing since late Monday evening. "Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.

Roy's close aides claimed he had a flight scheduled in evening

Roy's close aides said he was scheduled to fly to Delhi Monday evening. "As of now we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 pm. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.

Roy's political career

Roy, a former number two in the TMC, had joined BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice-president.

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

Read Also
West Bengal: After Suvendu Adhikari, Saradha ponzi scam kingpin now alleges Mukul Roy and Adhir...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh once on death row will be released from jail

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh once on death row will be released from jail

Karnataka Elections 2023: MES invites Maharashtra leaders to campaign for them

Karnataka Elections 2023: MES invites Maharashtra leaders to campaign for them

Haryana: 4 killed, 18 injured after three-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal; visuals surface

Haryana: 4 killed, 18 injured after three-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal; visuals surface

After Patna, obscene advertisement shown on display board in Bihar's Bhagalpur; video goes viral

After Patna, obscene advertisement shown on display board in Bihar's Bhagalpur; video goes viral

AAP vs LG: Delhi Assembly refers Saxena's objection on convening one-day session to its privileges...

AAP vs LG: Delhi Assembly refers Saxena's objection on convening one-day session to its privileges...