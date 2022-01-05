West Bengal: TMC government taking initiative to serve food to Covid affected poor people

Kolkata: State government has decided to provide food and other essential commodities to poor families who are covid positive.

In a letter to all the District Magistrates, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi had asked all the DMs that with the help of state police they should provide packed foods along with other necessary items to the ‘financial stressed’ families.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, the DMs are asked to make a list of such stressed families and send it to the state secretariat.

“Rice, puffed rice, pulses, biscuits and other dry food items in a packet will be served to such stressed families. Talks are on that if necessary medicines can also be added in the list. The DMs are asked to provide the list at Nabanna at the earliest so that necessary steps can be taken,” said the Nabanna sources.

The Nabanna sources also mentioned that the police are also given directives to take regular stock of the health of the affected people and inform the health department.

“People who will be in isolation will be monitored by the police regularly so that the health department is aware of the condition of the people. The strong third wave has already taken a toll in the state and we will use our previous experience to tackle the situation,” further mentioned the Nabanna sources.

Meanwhile, not just the state government, several individual people from the city have also taken initiative to provide cooked food to the affected people as several people are currently under home isolation as per state government’s directives, people with mild symptoms are asked to be at home and those with dire symptoms are asked to be hospitalized.

