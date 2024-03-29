West Bengal: TMC Delegation Submits Memorandum To ECI, Alleges Misuse Of Central Agencies By BJP

TMC delegation submitted memorandum to the ECI | X

Kolkata: A five-member delegation comprising MPs Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose, and MLA Dr Shashi Panja – submitted a memorandum to Election Commission of India (ECI) at the national capital demanded the poll body’s intervention over alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s continued misuse of central agencies against Opposition leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC delegation has also sought another appointment with the poll panel to discuss the issue in detail.

Talking to the media, TMC minister Shashi Panja said, “We thanked the Election Commission for accepting TMCs memorandum. We have sought an appointment from them and we might be granted the same on Monday. A party delegation will visit on Monday and a detailed discussion will be held, based on the letter submitted today.”

Taking further potshots at the central agencies, Panja said that the agencies have been ‘activate’ in Bengal due ‘political directives of the BJP led central government.

“Enforcement Directorate (ED0 and CBI had raided and summoned our candidate Mahua Moitra to prevent her from campaigning. Our minister Chandranath Sinha is also being harassed. Our councillor Jui Biswas faced the same harassment by the IT department. Such tricks are being played to stop the political campaigns,” further added Panja.

The TMC also spoke against the central agencies by taking the example of the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and present Delhi Chief Minister.

According to TMC sources, the TMC delegation has also complained against BJP’s Bardhaman- Durgapur candidate Dilip Ghosh and Tamluk candidate former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for allegedly speaking against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.