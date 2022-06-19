West Bengal: TMC, CPI (M) slam BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya for comment on Agniveers

Kailash Vijayvargiya | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Amidst controversy over the Central Government’s ‘Agnipath scheme’, the opposition on Sunday slammed BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya over his comments on probable soldiers of the country.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that BJP should feel ‘ashamed’ for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after what Vijayvargiya has said about future soldiers.

“BJP doesn’t really care for anyone. Now they want to hire those who will take care of the country as security personnel in the BJP office. They should not chant Bharat Mata ki Jai,” salammed Ghosh.

It can be noted that Vijayvargiya claimed that after retirement he would give ‘first preference’ to the retired soldiers while recruiting security personnel in the BJP office.

TMC youth wing leader Debangshu Bhattacharya taking to Twitter slammed Vijayvargiya and said that after making his son a MLA now BJP national secretary is trying to make ‘Agniveer’ as BJP security person.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty alleged that now the future soldiers will have to depend on the ‘whims and fancies’ of BJP.

“Today Vijayvargiya is saying that he will make the retired soldiers the security personnel of BJP offices and then the retired soldiers have to wait to get selected as personal security of BJP leaders. It is indeed shameful,” slammed Chakraborty.