West Bengal: TMC Conducts District-Wise Review Meeting, BJP Faces Dissent Over Candidate Selection For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding an organizational meeting, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) conducted a district-wise review meeting to decide upon future plans ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

TMC's review meeting

On Wednesday, TMC held a review meeting in West Midnapore.

Senior TMC leader Manas Bhuniya stated that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had instructed party members to conduct organizational meetings in every block of the state.

"The Chief Minister had said that if there is any problem, it has to be discussed inside the party. She told us to fight unitedly and also hold meetings in every block to reach out to the grassroots people," said Bhuniya.

Dissent within BJP over candidate selection for Darjeeling

On the other hand, BJP MLA of Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma, expressed his dissent over candidate selection for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency while talking to the media.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of 'vocal for local.' If we also speak and promote the same, then a Bhumiputra of Darjeeling should be given a ticket from Darjeeling. It cannot be neglected always. If a Bhumiputra is given a ticket, I will support; otherwise, I won't leave the party but will contest as an independent candidate and will win the seat," said Sharma.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, however, mentioned that Sharma should express his 'grievances' within the party.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti confident over BJP's performance in Bengal

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who visited the state on Wednesday, stated that the BJP will win many seats from Bengal.

Countering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comment that Ram Mandir is a 'gimmick' ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Sadhvi said that Ram Mandir is 'faith.'

"We fought the case in court, and based on evidence, the court has given permission to build the temple. Whenever temples will be demolished, we will fight for our rights. Ram Mandir is not a gimmick but is faith," added Sadhvi.