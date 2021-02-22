West Bengal: TMC- BJP slugfest over Dakshineswar Metro service

Kolkata: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the metro service of Dakshineswar virtually and gave BJP led central government the credit of taking this initiative, the TMC leaders took to social media and claimed that this project was initiated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011 when she was the Union Railway Minister.

Notably, almost after ten years from it commission Prime Minister had flagged off the metro service from Dakshineswar. Calling it to be an initiative to connect two Kali temples together, Modi gave BJP government the credit to take the initiative.

“With this metro service, people can now travel to Kalighat temple from Dakshineswar in just 40 minutes. With more railway projects the BJP government is striving hard to uplift the infrastructure of West Bengal. If voted to power BJP will work hard to develop West Bengal,” mentioned Modi while inaugurating the third line project work between Kalaikunda-Jhargram through video-conferencing.