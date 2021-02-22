West Bengal: TMC- BJP slugfest over Dakshineswar Metro service

Kolkata: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the metro service of Dakshineswar virtually and gave BJP led central government the credit of taking this initiative, the TMC leaders took to social media and claimed that this project was initiated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011 when she was the Union Railway Minister.
Notably, almost after ten years from it commission Prime Minister had flagged off the metro service from Dakshineswar. Calling it to be an initiative to connect two Kali temples together, Modi gave BJP government the credit to take the initiative.
“With this metro service, people can now travel to Kalighat temple from Dakshineswar in just 40 minutes. With more railway projects the BJP government is striving hard to uplift the infrastructure of West Bengal. If voted to power BJP will work hard to develop West Bengal,” mentioned Modi while inaugurating the third line project work between Kalaikunda-Jhargram through video-conferencing.
No sooner did the PM inaugurate the metro service, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter and stated that the metro service from Dakshineswar was the dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011.
Trinamool Congress secretary-general Partha Chatterjee also took to Twitter and stated that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as Union Railway Minister had laid the foundation for Dumdum-Dakshineshwar metro in 2010.
“@MamataOfficial as Railway Minister laid the foundation for Dumdum-Dakshineshwar metro in 2010. Phase I of the project was launched in 2013. For 7 years the BJP Govt. at the Centre failed to allocate enough funds & ahead of polls @narendramodi ji is rushing to steal credit?” read the Tweet of West Bengal Education Minister.
Soon after the Prime Minister’s rally the cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress cried foul stating that Modi didn’t mention anything about the age-old company of West Bengal Dunlop tyres where the Prime Minister held the rally.
“From now on we will try to use this issue as our poll tactics. Dunlop is an age-old company. From the early ’80s, this company has seen innumerable closures and reopening. Currently, the factory has been lying shut since October 8, 2011. Modi spoke of industrialization but didn’t mention about this company,” stated the TMC sources in a wake to puncture Modi's 'Dunlop’ ride.
Incidentally, the ruling Trinamool Congress’ supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a counter-rally on the same ground on February 24.