West Bengal: TMC, BJP MPs row over Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar's involvement in hawala scam

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is a ‘corrupt’ man and his name was in the charge-sheet of Hawala Jain scam, Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy showing the charge-sheet stated that there is a mention of Dhankhar in the charge-sheet with numeric five written beside the name.

“Only Dhankhar with numeric five is mentioned in the charge-sheet and whether it is the present Governor of West Bengal or not it has to be ascertained,” stated TMC MP.

Reacting to the claims, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh said that the Governor of West Bengal is an educated person and abides by the Constitution.

“Our Governor is a very dignified person and abides by the Constitution. He is not a cheap lawyer like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. Let the Trinamool Congress prove their claims in the court,” said Arjun.

Notably, on Monday the TMC supremo and the Governor once again were seen loggerheads over Hawala Jain case of 1996.

While Mamata Banerjee claimed that Governor is ‘corrupt’, Dhankhar stated that he was not charge-sheeted ever.