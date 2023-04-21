West Bengal: Suvendu challenges Mamata to start legal battle; plans to move SC over alleged 'instigative' speeches on Ram Navami

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) had served a legal notice to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his claims, Adhikari dares Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to file a legal case against him.

“I accept your challenge and you, should also accept my challenge. It won’t be correct to bring the call details in public. If you move court then I will also ask for call details of the two landline numbers of Mamata Banerjee from March 4, 2023 till April 12, 2023 and all the numbers will come out,” said Adhikari.

Suvendu to move SC over instigative’ speeches by Mamata Banerjee on Ram Navami

Taking a further jibe at the TMC chairperson, the Leader of Opposition said that he is planning to move to Supreme Court over the alleged ‘instigative’ speeches by Mamata Banerjee regarding Ram Navami.

“The speeches that you have given over phone to a Bengali channel and also from your public rally on April 4 from Digha regarding Ram Navami rally were instigating. I am planning to move the apex court regarding the same. You claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a closed door meeting asked the BJP leader to create danga in Bengal, you will have to prove your claims. Mamata Banerjee had also distorted the speech of Shah regarding 35 Lok Sabha seats,” further added Adhikari.

Meanwhile, Adhikari had also written a letter to Minister of Jal Shakti, requesting him to ‘Requesting to instruct the State Government of West Bengal to follow protocols while inaugurating Jal Jeevan Mission Projects in West Bengal and while carrying out publicity activities associated with the inauguration events.