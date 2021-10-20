West Bengal: State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar wants central forces to be deployed ahead of by-polls

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal president Sukanata Majumdar on Wednesday claimed that central forces should be deployed during the Municipality poll in the state.

“West Bengal police have completely failed to perform their duties and work at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Central forces should be deployed during municipality polls as well and we will request the Election Commission for the same and if required we will also move the court,” said Sukanta.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress for post-poll violence, the new West Bengal BJP chief alleged that the TMC is intentionally spreading ‘terror’ in the state.

“BJP demanded Municipality election ahead of Assembly polls but the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee didn’t approve that as they had planned to make people afraid ahead of Municipality elections,” further mentioned Sukanta.

The BJP chief also claimed that this time the BJP will give a tough fight to the ruling Trinamool Congress even in the municipality polls and is also hopeful of winning several municipalities.

Notably, along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) several municipality polls are due for over two years which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without saying directly had hinted for the polls after the bypolls scheduled on October 30 gets over.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, the municipality polls are likely to be held in December this year.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 07:40 PM IST