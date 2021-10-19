West Bengal by-polls: BJP leaders meet chief election officer being denied to campaign in Dinhata

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leaders Arjun Singh and Shishir Bajoria met the state Chief Election Officer after BJP candidate Ashok Mandal and BJP leader Mihir Goswami were not allowed to campaign in Dinhata constituency for the bypoll scheduled on October 30.

According to the BJP candidate, the TMC is afraid of the saffron camp and is harassing BJP workers while campaigning in Dinhata.

“BJP is always working for people, and the TMC out of fear, is always restricting the BJP to campaign as they know BJP dwells in peoples’ hearts,” said Ashok.

BJP leader Mihir Goswami alleged that the people’s verdict in Dinhata will go against the TMC for which the Trinamool Congress party is unleashing violence on BJP workers.

However, negating the saffron camp’s claims, TMC candidate Udayan Guha said that the people out of their love for TMC are restricting the saffron camp.

“BJP is an anti-people party and the people of Dinhata are aware of the fact, and out of sheer love for the TMC, they are agitating in front of the BJP. The TMC is sure to win the Dinhata constituency,” said Udayan.

Notably, the bypoll for four constituencies including Dinhata, Shantipur, Gosaba, and Khardha is scheduled on October 30 and counting is on November 2.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:44 PM IST