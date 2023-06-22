West Bengal: Speculations Rife Over Fate Of State Election Commissioner

State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha |

Kolkata: In a new twist ahead of the rural polls, the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had returned the joining report of State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha.

Addressing the media, Bose said that he is ‘disappointed’ by the role played by the State Election Commission.

“I have appointed him as the election commissioner. I thought that he would conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. The election commissioner is accountable for every drop of bloodshed on the field. I am not saying that there was violence everywhere but there were incidents of violence. People of Bengal want action and not alibi for inaction. Peace will be established and it is not a promise but a commitment. Violence will be routed out of Bengal,” said CV Ananda Bose.

Incidentally, from Thursday, Bose also took an initiative to meet the people concerned in person, those who are placing their complaints in the peace room opened by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

Not easy to remove commissioner, says Mamata

Hinting towards standing by the commissioner, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that removing the commissioner is not easy.

“The Governor has appointed the Commissioner and also administered the oath. The name was not dumped from above. It is not easy to remove the commissioner as impeachment is required,” said Mamata.

Uncertainty looms over rural poll

However, Retired Justice Ashok Kumar Ganguly said that ‘uncertainty’ is likely in the rural poll over the development.

“The appointment procedure is not complete. If the Governor is not accepting the joining letter then the appointment is only not complete. The SEC can seek legal help if he wants. Likely there will be uncertainty in the rural poll process,” said Ganguly.

Calcutta High Court lawyer Lokenath Chatterjee said, "Considering the conduct of Rajiva Sinha in handling the rural poll process so far he should resign."

Former State Election Commissioner Meera Pandey is also of the mind that there can be ‘uncertainty’ in the election process if the Election Commissioner is not there.

Has the relationship of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CV Ananda Bose become like the one it was like former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar? The question arises.

Chanting slogans against the Governor CV Ananda Bose, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Biman Bose is chairman of CPI (M) or Banfront and Ananda Bose is the chairman of Ramfront.”