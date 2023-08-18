West Bengal: Speculation Rises as Amit Shah Meets Former BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh in Delhi

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh | File Photo

Kolkata: Speculation has arisen following the invitation extended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the former National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dilip Ghosh, for a meeting at Shah's residence in the national capital on Thursday.

Speculation was rife, and certain sources within the party claimed that Ghosh, who was recently relieved of his position as National Vice President, might be offered a role in the cabinet.

Utilising Dilip Ghosh's Efficiency in Bengal Politics

BJP's State President, Sukanta Majumdar, on the other hand, noted that Ghosh's "efficiency" would be harnessed in Bengal politics in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Ghosh is a seasoned and dedicated party leader, and we intend to utilize his efficiency and expertise for the betterment of Bengal BJP in the lead-up to the elections," Majumdar stated.

According to party insiders, BJP's National President, JP Nadda, who recently visited Kolkata, may have provided a report to Shah.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Ghosh revealed that they discussed matters related to the Home Ministry.

