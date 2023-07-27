West Bengal Shocker: Couple Arrested For Selling 8-Month-Old Baby To Buy iPhone To Make Reels

Representational image | File

The craze of owning an expensive phone to make reels on social media pushed a West Bengal couple to sell their 8 month-old baby. The disturbing incident happened in North 24 Paraganas district and was reported to the police by a neighbour who grew suspicious over the baby’s disappearance.

Khardah police arrested the infant’s mother Sathi and the father Jaydev. The police also arrested Priyanka Ghosh, who bought the baby from the couple, who struggled to monetarily.

Neighbours sound alarm

The disappearance of the baby and the couple’s sudden travel plans across West Bengal to make reels raised doubts among their neighbour in Panihati Gandhinagar area. Upon further enquiry, the husband and wife – who also have a 7 year-old daughter – confessed of selling their baby.

The couple was arrested after the neighbours alerted the authorities. They admitted of having sold their child to buy an iPhone. According to their neighbours, the couple is involved in substance abuse.

Baby rescued

The police rescued the baby from Ghosh in Khardah area. According to local councillor Tarak Guha, Jaydev also tried his daughter, but was arrested after the police were informed.

The couple is being interrogated. A Barrackpore commissionerate official reportedly said that the police has launched an investigation.

