West Bengal sees drop in road accidents; lockdown could be major factor

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has led to fewer road accidents in West Bengal in 2020, the number of road accidents could just see a further drop in numbers due to a number of other reasons as well. One factor could be fewer vehicles on the road during the lockdown and subsequent unlock phases, while another could be stricter norms by the traffic police under various jurisdictions which have been instrumental in seeing a drop in the number of fatalities due to road accidents in the state in recent years.

Breath-analysing tests to curb drinking and driving, cameras at various traffic signals and prohibition of two-wheeler vehicles on flyovers during the night time within Kolkata and its fringes, can be some of the reasons attributed to fewer traffic accidents. These measures are also part of the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign initiated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2016 to curb road accidents which were one of the leading causes of deaths in Kolkata and surrounding areas.