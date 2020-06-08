Amid 'Mission Begin Again' in Mumbai, three car accidents reported from road stretch on Western Express Highway

In the second incident, another four-wheeler which came rushing on the empty roads in the wee hours of Monday, skid and dashed into another vehicle, while escaping unhurt. Police said, the third accident recorded on this stretch, near Milan Subway bus stop, occurred around 6.15 am, when a red Chevrolet car (MH-02-DS-1505) was driving past the WEH in Santacruz (E), the driver, who was ferrying two other persons, lost control on the wheel after it hit the slippery road and skid off the main road, subsequently hitting a pole, only to fall off on the service road.

A police officer from Vile Parle police said, "The repaired road with bitumen had rendered the road slippery and slimy, leading to a number of accidents. As a result, the spot on WEH adjacent to Milan Subway has become an accident prone area. Luckily, there were no fatal accidents on this stretch and all those involved in the accident escaped unhurt."

Police have recorded the accident details and will convey the same to traffic police and the civic authorities to look into the matter.