Amid 'Mission Begin Again' in Mumbai, three car accidents reported from road stretch on Western Express Highway

Mumbai: The new road repairs at the Santacruz-Vile Parle stretch on the Western Express Highway (WEH) has turned into an accident spot lately. From Monday midnight to morning, over three car accidents were reported on this stretch, said police. While none of the car occupants sustained injuries in the accident, the cause is believed to be the slippery roads due to the bitumen road construction.
According to police, three accidents occurred on Monday, wherein three four-wheelers skid on the newly repaired roads. While one car coming on the north-bound arm of the WEH lost control over the wheel after it slipped on the roads and subsequently collided with a divider, causing car damage. Nobody was injured in the accident.
In the second incident, another four-wheeler which came rushing on the empty roads in the wee hours of Monday, skid and dashed into another vehicle, while escaping unhurt. Police said, the third accident recorded on this stretch, near Milan Subway bus stop, occurred around 6.15 am, when a red Chevrolet car (MH-02-DS-1505) was driving past the WEH in Santacruz (E), the driver, who was ferrying two other persons, lost control on the wheel after it hit the slippery road and skid off the main road, subsequently hitting a pole, only to fall off on the service road.
A police officer from Vile Parle police said, "The repaired road with bitumen had rendered the road slippery and slimy, leading to a number of accidents. As a result, the spot on WEH adjacent to Milan Subway has become an accident prone area. Luckily, there were no fatal accidents on this stretch and all those involved in the accident escaped unhurt."
Police have recorded the accident details and will convey the same to traffic police and the civic authorities to look into the matter.
