West Bengal: Rural Polls Begin On A Rocky Note

Kolkata: The West Bengal rural poll started on a rocky note over getting central forces and along with alleged violence during the time of filing the nominations.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI (M) and Congress blamed each other over the alleged violence that took away at least 18 lives (though officially not confirmed).

On June 8 the newly elected State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha had announced the rural polls scheduled on July 8.

Deployment of Central Forces troops

Soon after the announcement, the BJP and the Congress moved Calcutta High Court over deployment of central forces during the poll for ensuring free and fair election, after the HC ordered central force deployment the SEC and the state government moved the Supreme Court asking to stay the order of HC. After the apex court had upheld the order of HC, then initially SEC had asked for 22 companies of central forces and then additional 800 companies.

Governor Bose slammed SEC for failing in his duty

Governor CV Ananda Bose also played a crucial role for the rural polls as he had visited violence-hit areas and slammed the SEC for allegedly failing in his duties. The Governor also mentioned that on the day of election he will be on the road to see that no untoward incidents take place.

Opposition blames ruling party for rigging

However, the opposition is afraid that the election won’t be free and fair and have also blamed the ruling party for rigging. With almost 2 lakh nomination TMC had given nomination in 82,000 seats. A total of 60,593 booths are there during rural polls, and in 1,043 booths there won’t be a vote as either those seats don't have candidates or due to the death of the candidate.