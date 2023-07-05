 West Bengal: TMC Youth Leader Skips ED Summons To Campaign For Rural Polls
West Bengal: TMC Youth Leader Skips ED Summons To Campaign For Rural Polls

"I am ready to talk with the central agency virtually and also requested them to call me after July 11 when the rural polls are over. As a youth wing president I should also take part in the poll campaign," she said.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Saayoni Ghosh | Twitter

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh on Wednesday skipped Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon and visited Galsi in East Burdwan to campaign for the rural polls.

Talking to the media, Saayoni said that she had sent all the documents that the central agency had asked from her.

"I am ready to talk with the central agency virtually and also requested them to call me after July 11 when the rural polls are over. As a youth wing president I should also take part in the poll campaign. I am ready to appear before them as many times as they want and will also cooperate," said Saayoni.

The actor-turned-politician was quizzed by ED on June 30 for over 11 hours in connection to the West Bengal job scam.

Saayoni beneficiary of recruitment scam

After the probe, Saayoni claimed that she will appear before ED whenever they call her as a 'serious' investigation is going on. According to ED sources, time for July 5 was sought by Saayoni herself.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Saayoni is one of the beneficiaries of the recruitment scam.

" Those who have summoned her should not have left her after the previous quizzing. She had taken expensive car and flat from arrested former TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh," alleged Adhikari.

Slamming the LoP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh questioned, " Saradha ponzi scam kingpin Sudipto Sen had mentioned about Adhikari in his letter that Adhikari took money from him. So why is Adhikari not being arrested?"

