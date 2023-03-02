WB: CBI finds ₹50 lakh cash, 1.5kg gold while probing teachers’ recruitment scam

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWB: CBI finds ₹50 lakh cash, 1.5kg gold while probing teachers’ recruitment scam

The cash and gold was found at the flat of Shanti Prasad Sinha, a former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Thursday, March 02, 2023
Representative Photo | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday found Rs50 lakh cash and 1.5 kg gold while probing the teachers’ recruitment scam.

The cash and gold was found at the flat of Shanti Prasad Sinha, a former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission, who was arrested in the recruitment case in August last year.

“The CBI has conducted searches at Kolkata in an on-going investigation of a case which led to recovery of Rs50 lakh, 1.5 kg gold, and property documents. The said premise was allegedly purchased by then advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission and his wife in the name of another person,” the agency said.

The enquiry committee set up by Calcutta High Court in 2021 said that Sinha used to give recommendation and appointment letters to undeserving candidates.

article-image

