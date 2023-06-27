West Bengal: BJP Launches Election Manifesto For Rural Polls, Focuses On Corruption-Free Panchayat & Farmer Upliftment

Kolkata: West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched its election manifesto for the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 8.

The nine pointers manifesto which the saffron camp is calling ‘sankalp patra’ promises ‘corruption-free panchayat’, ‘uplift of the farmers’, ‘development in the unorganized sectors’, ‘betterment of health sector’, ‘overall development of women’, ‘Securing the future of youths and children’, ‘development of village infrastructure’, ‘proper governance’, ‘betterment of law and order situation’.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh after the launch of the manifesto said that most of the charges of corruption come in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“There is an allegation that the middlemen take cut money from the beneficiaries. Another corruption is there in MGNREGA where nearly 14.5 lakh job card holders are not with their beneficiary. BJP pledges to provide corruption free panchayats,” said Ghosh.

Suvendu on State Election Commissioner

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking a jibe at the State Election Commissioner said, “All party meetings were called before announcement of Panchayat election from 1978 till 2018. This is the first time such a thing was not called. In 2013 knowing the mentality of the state government, former Election Commissioner Meera Pandey had moved the High and Supreme Court for deployment of central forces.”

Incidentally, Hours before the rural polls manifesto was launched, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party workers' meeting for ‘booth sashaktikaran’ at Bhopal said that scams in Bengal have now crossed ₹23,000 crore.

Central government’s PM Kisan Samman scheme

The saffron camp had also proposed bringing each of the farmers of the state under the Central government’s PM Kisan Samman scheme and establishment of an alternative crop cell for the farmers to give them relief from monotonous farming.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the state government is yet to submit a comprehensive list of the beneficiaries of farmers.

“There are nearly 70 lakh farmers in the state but many of them still don't benefit from the central government’s scheme. If BJP is voted to power then 100 per cent rural electrification by 2025,” added Majumdar.