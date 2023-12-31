West Bengal: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Eminent People Even On The Second Day Of His Visit To Kolkata

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Rashtriya Swayam Sevai Chief Mohan Bhagwat, even on his second day visit to Kolkata, met with eminent personalities. On Sunday, Bhagwat visited the homes of ace actor Victor Banerjee and percussionist Bickram Ghosh.

Notably, actor Victor Banerjee was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency candidate in 1991. After Bhagwat left Bickram Ghosh's house, Ghosh spoke to the media, stating that Bhagwat inquired about the fate of Indian Classical music.

Bhagwat visits home of AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey

"For long hours, he had listened to the music that I performed. He was very pleased. Then he inquired about my parents, spoke to my wife, and had food. He was very pleased that I am teaching the younger generations Indian Classical music. He also asked about the future of this music. I am happy to host him," said Ghosh.

On Saturday, Bhagwat had visited the house of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and also the house of former CBI joint director Upen Biswas. According to RSS sources, Bhagwat also held a meeting with RSS members.

"In the meeting, the sentiments of the people of Bengal over Ram Mandir were discussed. Their agenda of Sabka Ram (Ram for everyone) was also raised," said the sources.