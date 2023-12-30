West Bengal: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Holds Meeting In Kolkata, Meets Eminent Personalities During His 2-Day Visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Kolkata: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate new trains and an airport, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, undertook a two-day visit to Kolkata for various meetings and interactions with eminent individuals.

As per RSS sources, although Bhagwat is present in Kolkata, Hosabale visited Durgapur to conduct organizational meetings in that region.

RSS chief meets emminent personalities during visit

"Today, Bhagwat met with All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey at his residence and held a closed-door meeting with him. Subsequently, he had a meeting with former CBI joint director Upen Biswas. Additionally, a closed-door session with RSS members was conducted to gauge the sentiments of the people of Bengal regarding the Ram Mandir issue and to further bolster their 'Sabka Ram' (Ram is for everyone) campaign," stated the sources.

It's worth noting that Kalyan Chaubey contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and the Assembly elections in 2021 but faced defeat on both occasions. Former CBI joint director Upen Biswas, after retiring, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) but resigned from the party in 2021.

RSS chief to meet Bengali actor Victor Banerjee

On Sunday, Bhagwat is slated to meet the acclaimed actor Victor Banerjee at his residence. Notably, Victor had contested the Lok Sabha election in 1991 under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from the Kolkata North constituency.

As per sources, RSS general secretary Dattareya Hosabale is set to revisit West Bengal between January 8-12 to conduct organizational meetings.